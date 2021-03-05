Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.88.

TPTX opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

