Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 19,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.