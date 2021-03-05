TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 10th

TWC Tech Holdings II’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 10th. TWC Tech Holdings II had issued 52,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 11th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS TWCTU opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32. TWC Tech Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

