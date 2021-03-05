Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $77.25 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 660,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,318,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

