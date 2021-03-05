Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

