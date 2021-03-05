U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $4.35 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLCA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $8,811,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 24.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

