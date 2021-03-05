U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.55.

NYSE:USX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 6,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,007.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

