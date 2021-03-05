UBS Group Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $407.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $375.00 to $407.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $376.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

