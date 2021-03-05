UBS Group Reiterates €67.50 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €67.50 ($79.41) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.36 ($74.55).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €64.10 ($75.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 64.85.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

