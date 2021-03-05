Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 10.5% Following Insider Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $125.28 and last traded at $125.30. 703,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 466,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.93.

Specifically, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $631,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,978 shares in the company, valued at $14,781,150.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $11,945,234. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

