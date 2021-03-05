UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMBF stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,427 shares of company stock worth $2,874,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

