Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.53

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 96230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.