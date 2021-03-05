uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $100.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective raised by Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. uniQure has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of uniQure by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

