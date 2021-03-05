uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also commented on QURE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,856. uniQure has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in uniQure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

