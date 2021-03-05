United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $26.00 on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on United Bancorporation of Alabama in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.