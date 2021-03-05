United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

