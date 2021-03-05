United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Up 7.3%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.61. Approximately 266,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 171,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in United States Cellular by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 48.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United States Cellular by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.