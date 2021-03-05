United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $196.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $160.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average of $136.59. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

