Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.59

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 5897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $660.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $653,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 6.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 606.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

