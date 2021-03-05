Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Unum Group traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 35975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unum Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unum Group by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

