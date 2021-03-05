Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $10.23

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $102.31 million and $14.81 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $10.23 or 0.00020907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00749040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00042710 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

