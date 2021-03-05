Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $36.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.