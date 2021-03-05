US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after buying an additional 270,179 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIC opened at $30.80 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

