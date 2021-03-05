US Bancorp DE Has $129,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 113,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $125.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

