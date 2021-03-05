US Bancorp DE Has $142,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,981. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

