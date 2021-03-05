US Bancorp DE Has $146,000 Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.69 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

