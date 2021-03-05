US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,580 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

CLVS opened at $5.66 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

