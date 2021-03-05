US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.51

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 42713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,939 shares of company stock worth $3,466,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in US Foods by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in US Foods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

