Utrust Market Capitalization Achieves $159.45 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $159.45 million and $8.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00752337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00042850 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

