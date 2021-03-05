Valeo SA Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valeo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Valeo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VLEEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.