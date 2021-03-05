Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

