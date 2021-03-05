Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,583 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 898,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

