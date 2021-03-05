Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,149.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 732.13, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,277.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,098.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

