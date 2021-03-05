Van ECK Associates Corp Has $885,000 Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

NXQ opened at $15.58 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

