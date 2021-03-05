Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 667 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,300,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,576,000 after buying an additional 3,006,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 429.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 330,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

