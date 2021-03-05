Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.41 million, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

