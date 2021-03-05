Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000.

VUG stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.03. 109,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.83. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

