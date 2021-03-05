Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $197.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

