Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of VREX opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $894.94 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 356,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

