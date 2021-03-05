Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Sells $3,336,992.40 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.