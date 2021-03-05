Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $168.57 and last traded at $170.80. 682,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 537,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.14.

Specifically, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,942 shares of company stock worth $38,850,616. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average is $144.36.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

