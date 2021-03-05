Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading Up 5.8%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 1,098,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 925,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vedanta by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 539,516 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 46.9% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.