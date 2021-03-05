Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $408-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.21 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $256.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

