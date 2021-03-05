Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92,353.70

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $92,353.70 and approximately $53.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,725.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.35 or 0.03108111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.00365903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01024070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.83 or 0.00435463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00377407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00248432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,117 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,433 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

