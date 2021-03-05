Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 9.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.54. 4,597,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,574,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

