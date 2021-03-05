Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,041,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vericel by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Vericel by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.