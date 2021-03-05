Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $27.98. Veritiv shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 1,821 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,321,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 2.03.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

