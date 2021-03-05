Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 560,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,754,953. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.