Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.60. 2,326,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,674,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 283,704 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

