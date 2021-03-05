Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,120. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $336.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

